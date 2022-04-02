White, Tissink take home Corporate Triathlon Challenge gold

Young Gqeberha triathletes Kyle White and Jordan Tissink kicked off a wet Ironman weekend in the best possible way as the pair claimed the Isuzu Corporate Triathlon Challenge titles on Saturday morning.

Billed as the curtain-raiser to the main event, the Isuzu Ironman African Championships on Sunday, White and Tissink were a cut above the rest of their respective fields as they improved on their third-place finishes at the same event last year.

This year’s event, which was a sprint race for both individual triathletes and teams, saw athletes having to navigate a 380m swim before hopping onto their bicycles for an 18km cycle along Marine Drive and finally a 4.2km run to close out proceedings.

White stopped the clock in a time of 56 mins and 29 secs, coming home almost eight minutes ahead of Luke Smuts (1:02.03) and Brad Boonzaier (1:05.12) in third.

In the women’s sprint individual, Tissink was in dominant form as she broke the tape in a time of 1:00.23, almost two minutes ahead of Natalie Sterk (1:01.53) in second while Uta Knape (1:07.07) claimed the final podium place.

Speaking to HeraldLIVE after the race, White, who claimed the third position in last year’s sprint race, said this was a victory he would not forget very easily.

“It was a very good race for me, the swim was pretty rough, it was my third Corporate Challenge to date, and having two third places in the past, it was nice to finally get the win,” White said.

Meanwhile, Tissink said that despite the rough swim, the sea swims she did with Team Tissink Triathlon during their training ensured that she was prepared for any conditions the ocean might serve up.

“The pace was good, I had no idea who was racing, so I just went as hard as I could and hope that I could hang on for the win, the bike and run legs were good too, so I was happy with this result today,” she said.

Meanwhile, Team Lunch Bar Dream (00:55:35) claimed the men’s team sprint gold medal ahead of Team MBSA-R67 (01:01:16) in second and Team DESGROUP 2 (01:03:27) in third.

Team For The Bezzas (01:13:37) claimed the women’s gold medal while Team Varsity College 1 (01:20:01) and Team Tri-Party Pals (01:22:18) rounded out the podium.

The mixed team gold was won by Team Streamtech (01:03:07) ahead of Team Rebus (01:04:12) and Team Farming (01:06:38) in second and third respectively.

