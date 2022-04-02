Gqeberha's Kyle Buckingham going for Ironman glory

Bay triathlete and 2018 winner raring to go after ramping up his training

Premium Amir Chetty

Sports reporter



Gqeberha triathlete Kyle Buckingham knows he will have a target on his back but this is the least of his worries as he gears up for the 2022 Isuzu Ironman African Championships on Sunday.



With a new champion set to be crowned in the absence of title-holder Maurice Clavel, the 2018 African champion said the athlete who could execute his race plan the best on the day was likely to come out tops...