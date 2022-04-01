×

SA women out to make history at Ironman African Champs

By Amir Chetty - 01 April 2022

As the countdown to the start of the 2022 Ironman African Championships continues, 18 of the fiercest women triathletes are gearing up for the 17th hosting of the popular event in Gqeberha on Sunday.

In the absence of reigning champion Ruth Astle and two-time champion Lucy Charles, the four SA professionals set to take to the start line will be doing their utmost to try to keep the coveted title on African soil...

