Hudson off to winning start at Grey fest, Selborne slip up

Hudson Park shrugged off several unforced errors to start the Standard Bank Grey High Rugby Festival on a high note with a 28-3 win over Despatch on the Pollock Oval in Gqeberha on Thursday.

There was not as much joy for the other Border schools, with Queen’s going down agonisingly in the last minute 22-20 to Westville and Selborne being outclassed by the impressive Outeniqua outfit 40-7.

Hudson coach Lonwabo Ntleki was happy with the start, while acknowledging that they would have to improve for a big clash against Brandwag on Saturday.

“I think the guys were a little bit over-eager at times and this led to quite a few mistakes,” he said.

“But once they settled down and showed better concentration, they were able to get on top.

“It was a very good start for us and we are ready to embrace the challenge we will face against Brandwag.”

Queen’s, meanwhile, were desperately unlucky to lose to Westville in the opening match on the Philip Field, being undone by a try in the final minute to go down 22-20.

It was a game in which neither side were able to stamp their dominance on proceedings and though Queen’s ran in three good tries, the Durban outfit were able to counter that each time.

In the first half, Lesego Bota crossed for a fine try after a good backline move created space on the left and Aluve Stemela added a second, which Bota converted.

But Westville hit back twice with tries and the teams went into the halftime break deadlocked at 12-12.

The see-saw battle continued in the second half as Bota slotted a penalty, only for Westville No 8 Avethandwa Tukwayo to power over from close range for their third try to put his team 17-15 in the lead.

Queen’s stormed back onto the attack and Sisipho Mpaka scored in the righthand corner to regain the initiative, but Westville were not done.

Some good work by their forwards and backs saw them work their way back into the Queen’s 22-metre area and a series of penalties close to the line eventually resulted in big lock Ockert Schonken barging over to take the score to 22-20.

Though the conversion failed, the final whistle went before Queen’s could kick off again to deny them a final chance at glory.

Selborne held their own against the strong George team for much of the first half, but they came under pressure as Outeniqua upped the pace with direct running at their opponents’ defence.

Eventually, the dam wall broke and centre Tony Bruiners was first to score when he sliced through for a superb try.

Outeniqua’s ability to create chances was revealed with an excellent score by scrumhalf Jamil Pretorius and hooker Riaan Swart made it 21-0 at the break when he powered over under the posts.

In the second half, the George team were awarded a penalty try and crossed again through flank Dewald Gerber before Selborne finally had some joy when they attacked near their opponents’ line.

Jordan Luck was able to force his way over and Kyle van Wyk added the conversion to make it 33-7.

But Outeniqua were not finished and yet another attacking move ended in their sixth and final try to secure a well-deserved 40-7 win.

HeraldLIVE