Sport

Gqeberha wonderkid rewriting swimming history books

Ten-year-old takes national honours in two different events

Premium
By Amir Chetty - 30 March 2022

Having made more than a splash in various competition pools during the course of the season, Jayden Viduya is already looking at ways to improve his efficiency in the water with an eye on future glory.

The 10-year-old clinched two SA records at the SSA Level 2 Regional Gala held at the Newton Park Swimming Pool earlier in March...

