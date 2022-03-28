Sport

Caster Semenya calls out World Athletics for 'hypocrisy' after recording personal best in 3,000m event

Cebelihle Bhengu
Reporter
28 March 2022
Caster Semenya wins the women’s 3,000m on leg 2 of the ASA Athletics Grand Prix Series at Green Point Stadium in Cape Town on March 23 2022.
Caster Semenya wins the women’s 3,000m on leg 2 of the ASA Athletics Grand Prix Series at Green Point Stadium in Cape Town on March 23 2022.
Image: Roger Sedres/Gallo Images

Olympic champion Caster Semenya has called out the sports governing body World Athletics for its alleged hypocrisy in allowing her to compete in long-distance events after a ruling that prevents her competing in the 800m event. 

Semenya returned to the track in Cape Town on Wednesday night where she recorded a personal best in the 3,000m which she finished in 8 min 54.97 sec. 

Semenya refused to adhere to World Athletics’ gender eligibility regulations which require her to lower her testosterone levels to compete in races from 400m to 1,500m.

The athlete said the regulations were inconsistent. 

“So, according to World Athletics and its members, I'm a male when it comes to 400m, 800m, 1500m and 1600m! Then a female in 100m, 200m, and long-distance events. What kind of a fool would do that? Hai mathata man, bare sepela o di bone,” she tweeted.

Asked if she will compete in the 5,000m event which requires a 15 min 10 sec qualifying time, she told Sunday Times Daily: “If it comes, it comes, but it is possible. If you are able to run a sub-9 in a 3k (3,000m) it shows you can go almost a 15:00 in a 5,000.” 

In a separate tweet, Semenya said her passion for athletics could not be trumped by the obstacles she has faced over the years. 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

‘I feel honoured and happy’: Raymond Zondo's first Q&A as Chief Justice
Panayiotou tape exposed: ‘I told you to let them do it outside the house’

Most Read