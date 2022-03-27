Nippers help Summerstrand defend SA lifesaving title

Summerstrand, courtesy of their incredible nippers, defended their overall title at the 2022 DHL Lifesaving SA National Club Championships in Gqeberha.

Kings Beach and Newton Park played hosts to the annual elite competitive event of lifesaving and Summerstrand again made the most of being at home, with all their best available to compete.

It is the biggest advantage when hosting as teams outside the province do not always have the funding to send everyone to the nationals.

But credit to Summerstrand’s nippers for backing up the 2021 effort with one as impressive in 2022 when they again surpassed 1,000 competition points in the respective surf and pool competitions.

Umhlanga dominated in the seniors and juniors surf events, much like Tuks and Harties had done in the pool but it was Durban Surf’s Melissa Corbett who struck gold in the highly anticipated senior female Beach Flags showdown against Plett’s 19-year-old South African international Ellen Kleinsmidt.

Veteran Ryle de Morny, as he has done so often in the past decade, did the Flags and Sprint double for senior males.

Corbett and Kleinsmidt produced one of the big tussles of the three-day championships at Kings Beach in Gqeberha, while De Morny, in the colours of Durban Surf, edged his long-time rival, friend and teammate Chevan Clarke in a tense final.

SA’s finest lifesaving talent was on display all week, with the nippers in the surf spotlight for the first three days and the Newton Park pool for the final three days.

The juniors and seniors started with the pool competition and finished the final three days delighting the crowd with some stunning races.

Pirates’ Luke Nisbet added the senior Board gold to his Iron gold, while Umhlanga’s seniors and juniors were sensational in the three-day surf competition.

Summerstrand’s nippers, as in 2021, had no equal in the surf or the pool and combined for more than 1,000 points to crush the opposition, with the locals particularly dominant in the pool championships.

Clifton and Fish Hoek were extremely competitive in the nippers surf championship, with just four points separating them and they pushed Summerstrand all the way.

Summerstrand ended the surf championship with 515 points and Western Cape powerhouses Clifton and Fish Hoek tussled for second place, in which fewer than four points separated the clubs over three days of competition.

Clifton ended with 481.5 points and Fish Hoek with 478 points.

Fish Hoek, also fielding a stronger overall contingent after being depleted at the 2021 championships because of Covid-19, were again strong in the juniors, along with Clifton, and the Fish Hoek seniors, on occasion, rolled back the years of their one-time dominance.

But nothing stopped Umhlanga in the senior and junior divisions, and, led by Tatum Botha, Saskia Hockly and Nicolette Challenor, the club topped the gold and silver medal table.

Botha did a unique double in winning the U19 junior Iron race and an hour later beating senior female favourite Amica de Jager in the senior female Iron race.

Hockly also won golds at U19 and senior level, doing the double in the single ski, and Challenor was the fastest woman on sand, winning the U19 and senior beach sprint title.

Tuks, earlier in the week, were crowned overall junior and senior pool champions with 302.5 points, with Harties second with 284 points and Umhlanga third with 167 points.

The Tuks seniors were in a league of their own, totalling 174 points, with Harties and Umhlanga tied for second with 38 points each.

Harties, though, showed that the future is bright with a compelling team victory in the age groups 14-18, scoring 256 points, with Umhlanga second (129 points) and Tuks third (128 points).

Individually, Bloemfontein’s Douglas-Len Mac Kay was outstanding in the age group 17-18 and his 48 points over the course of three days was the highest of the competition.

Tuks’s Kendra du Toit was the leading female with 47 points. She also broke a South African record.

In the gruelling three-day Surfboat event, Bluewater Bay edged Marine with Pirates taking third place.

Surf’s individual tournament winners:

Seniors

Female: Amica de Jager (Durban Surf).

Male: Luke Nisbet (Pirates)

Juniors

U19 female: Tatum Botha (Umhlanga, 33 points/three golds from five events)

U17 female: Tannah Smith (Umhlanga, 36 points/three golds from five events)

U15 female: Georgia Singe (Fish Hoek, 45 points/four golds from seven events)

U19 male: Christian Davidson (Summerstrand, 30 points/three golds from four events)

U17 male: Levi Mayes (Fish Hoek, 24 points/three silvers from four events)

U15 male: Wade Beukes (Fish Hoek, 31 points/two golds from five events) — Lifesaving SA