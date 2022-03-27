Magwaza retains WBF All Africa title

Bay’s Razel Mohammed wins vacant SA junior heavyweight title at Gqeberha showcase

Premium Vuyokazi Nkanjeni

Soccer reporter



Sanele Magwaza successfully defended his WBF All Africa bantamweight belt with a points decision over Mpumalanga’s Arnel Lubisi in the Boxing Extravaganza Tournament in Gqeberha on Saturday.



The Aphile Boxing Promotion showcase, hosted by the Nelson Mandela Bay Promoters Association in conjunction with the Bay municipality, was held at the Fairview Sport Centre on Saturday...