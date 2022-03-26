Netball Proteas coach Dorette Badenhorst calls up players for camp and trials

Netball Proteas coach Dorette Badenhorst has convened a trials and squad camp in Stellenbosch as the national side continues with preparations for the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in July.

Badenhorst has called up a squad of 40 players for the camp starting on Saturday and will run until Thursday where she will check fitness levels of established players and those on the fringes.

At the beginning of the year, the senior national team played in the Quad Series against hosts England, Australia and New Zealand and this camp is part of the process to step up their preparations for the Commonwealth Games.

Invited Players: Nicole Smith, Nicholé Taljaard, Chantelle Swart, Nonsikelelo Mazibuko, Lungile Mthembu, Kamogelo Maseko, Boitumelo Mahloko, Ané Retief, Shongile Hlungwana, Caleigh Stuart, Shannen Bartlett, Jeanie Steyn, Danelle Lochner, Pamela Chukwu, Bongi Msomi, Sian Moore, Marlize de Bruin, Khanyisa Chawane, Monique Reyneke, Siphosethu Kilani, Elmeré van der Berg, Owethu Ngubane, Zandré Smit, Nontuthuko Khomo, Tshina Mdau, Tarle Mathe, Sikholiwe ‘Sne’ Mdletshe, Xandri Fourie, Nokwanda Khumalo, Nomfundo Mngomezulu, Mandolene Hermanus, Jessica du Plessis, Danelle van der Linde, Didintle Keebine, Refiloe Nketsa, Atacia Mbuyane, Juanita van Tonder, Jeanté Strydom, Jamie van Wyk, Noluthando Maliehe