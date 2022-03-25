'Perfectly executed’ move sees Beers and Blevins take Cape Epic stage

Matt Beers and Christopher Blevins (Toyota-NinetyOne-Specialized) won Stage 4 of the Absa Cape Epic with an unintentionally brilliant tactical finish to the 82km stage.

With 5km to go, Beers raced away from his partner Blevins, Speed Company Racing’s Lukas Baum and Georg Egger, and Canyon Northwave MTB’s Martin Stošek.

Canyon Northwave MTB’s Andreas Seewald went with Beers and the two rode alone towards the finish.

With the finish line in view, Beers slowed to a crawl as he looked back for his partner.

Blevins was stuck behind Speed Company Racing, but timed his attack perfectly on the grass and pulled away dramatically with a kilometre to go.

He dropped Baum and Egger, with Stošek also unable to match his power.

Beers crossed the line at a dawdle ahead of Seewald, but Blevins came racing around the final corner to make sure Toyota-NinetyOne-Specialized was the first team home.

“That was perfectly executed,” Blevins said.

“I wish we could say we planned that but Matt just rode off with Andreas.

“I was licking my lips though because I knew a sprint was coming and that’s my strength.

“I timed it well and got away from the guys. I really enjoyed that!”

Beers said he had been slightly worried about the time gap, but had faith in the sprint skills of Blevins.

“I was suffering a bit at the start of the stage but Chris then put in a monster effort on the top of the climb and we were able to catch the leaders.

“From there, we knew it was three teams in it to the finish.

“We just waited and made our move when the time was right.”

In the general classification, Canyon Northwave MTB still leads, with Speed Company Racing in second.

Egger said they attempted to pull away again, as they did on Stage 3, but just could not get away on the day.

Stošek said another day in the yellow was what mattered most.

“We didn’t lose any time today. We had no major issues and the ride went smoothly.

“We start another stage in yellow and that’s a great feeling.”

Stage 5 takes the race from Elandskloof in Greyton to Stellenbosch. — Cape Epic