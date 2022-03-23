Mentoor leads Madibaz to maiden Currie Cup crown
Future looks bright for women’s water polo after big win in East London
National women’s water polo head coach Delaine Mentoor believes the future of the women’s game is looking bright after a successful showing at the SA Currie Cup tournament in East London.
Mentoor, a former Madibaz star in her own right, led the Madibaz water polo club to their maiden gold medal at the popular tournament, which featured teams from across the country...
