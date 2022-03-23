Magwaza puts WBF All Africa title on line against Lubisi

Bay fighter in main bout at weekend boxing tournament at Fairview Sports Centre

Premium Vuyokazi Nkanjeni

Soccer reporter



The Nelson Mandela Bay Promoters’ Association in conjunction with the Bay municipality will be staging a boxing tournament featuring Sanele Magwaza’s defence of his WBF All Africa bantamweight title against Arnel Lubisi of Mpumalanga.



The Aphile Boxing Promotion (ABP) event will take place at the Fairview Sports Centre in Gqeberha on Saturday...