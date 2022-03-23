Sport

Magwaza puts WBF All Africa title on line against Lubisi

Bay fighter in main bout at weekend boxing tournament at Fairview Sports Centre

Premium
Vuyokazi Nkanjeni
Soccer reporter
23 March 2022

The Nelson Mandela Bay Promoters’ Association in conjunction with the Bay  municipality will be staging a boxing tournament featuring Sanele Magwaza’s defence of his WBF All Africa bantamweight title against Arnel Lubisi of Mpumalanga.

The Aphile Boxing Promotion (ABP) event will take place at the Fairview Sports Centre in Gqeberha on Saturday...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Panayiotou tape exposed: ‘I told you to let them do it outside the house’
‘I fear f*kol’: Ramaphosa on surging food prices, UN reform and Russia

Most Read