Comrades opens up for unvaccinated runners

Unvaccinated runners will be allowed to take part in this year’s Comrades Marathon as long they submit proof of a negative Covid-19 test taken within 72 hours of race day, organisers said on Wednesday.

Entries for the ultra-marathon opened on Wednesday.

Comrades Marathon Association (CMA) chairperson Mqondisi Ngcobo said the same rule would apply to all runners, volunteers and visitors to the Comrades Expo on August 25 to 27.

The CMA initially said all runners would have to be vaccinated, but changed its stance after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced an easing of the regulations on Tuesday night.

Unvaccinated runners would have to cover the costs of their Covid-19 tests.

TimesLIVE