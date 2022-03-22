Showing intent in future races will be key, Riddle says

Premium Amir Chetty

Sports reporter



Professional triathlete Jamie Riddle believes his Commonwealth Games debut will be determined by two factors — national selectors and how much intent he shows at events that lie ahead.



Riddle had Gqeberha triathlon lovers in raptures along the Hobie Beach walkway and Beach Road as he stormed home to claim the African Triathlon Cup title in his first race of the season on Sunday...