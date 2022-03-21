Superb finish for Ikhamva

Ikhamva Athletics Club celebrated a double win in the 30km NMB Kariega Human race at the weekend.

Nearly 500 keen runners gathered at the Despatch Rugby Club to participate in the 30km, 10km and 5km fun run in ideal cool weather conditions on Saturday.

Eastern Cape champion athlete Melikhaya Frans defended and improved on his 2019 time (1.34.37) with an easy lead on KwaZulu-Natal’s Anele Dlamini, holding a blistering pace of 3.10 per km to finish in 1.33.11.

Anele Dlamini, of Amaravels, finished in 1.34.11, and also won his age category, 35-39.

Folavio Sehohle of Bella’s Athletic Club finished his debut 30km in third position, in pain with cramping legs, in 1.36.45, followed by Luyanda Tshangana, Ikhamva Athletics Club, in fourth position, in 1.38.40.

Nedbank running club’s Andile Motwana finished fifth in 1.39.45.

While being interviewed after the race by event MC, Alec Riddle, Frans gave an emotional tribute to his coach, Mike Mbambani, owner of Ikhamva Athletics Club and EP Athletics sponsor liaison.

“I give all the credit for my running growth and success to my coach who is like a father to me,” Frans said.

Mike Mbambani was delighted with the performance of his athletes.

“Ikhamva Athletics Club had a very successful day today, and I am very proud of all my athletes,” Mbambani said.

Ikhamva club team mate Nwabisa Mjoli ran a fantastic debut 30km race, to beat top SA long distance runner Jenna Challenor, who is training for the Comrades Marathon, and Zintle Xiniwe, of Boxer, WP, to finish in 1.56.36.

Zintle followed hot on her heels in 1.56.45, winning her age category, 35-39, and Jenna, of Murray & Roberts, in 1.57.20, also grabbing her age category prize for first woman home in the 40-49 age category.

It was an eventful women’s race with Kenyan runner Rosaline Isaiah taking the lead for the first 10km setting a strong pace, before burning out to finish fifth in 2.14.26.

“I tried to make a break at 27km, but couldn’t, so I relaxed until the final downhill 2km from the finish when I took the lead,” a thrilled Mjoli said.

Popular local athlete Ntombi Munzi finished in third position in 2.02.11.

“I am training for Two Oceans so I stuck with the front group for the first 15km but then took the second half easier, so I am happy with my result,” Munzi said.

Desmond Zibi, of Ikhamva, finished first in the 50-59 age category in 1.53.12; Christine Claasen, of Nedbank, finished first in the 50-59 women’s age category in 2.21.11; and Alan Taylor, Achilles Athletics Club, finished first in the 60-69 age category in 2.28.44.

Margie Saunders was the first woman home in the 60-69 age category in 2.27.08; Hannes Els was the first man home in the 70+ category in 2.35.32, with Jeanette Pienaar, PE Athletics Club, the first woman to finish in the 70+ category in 3.49.31.

The Kariega Human Race is sponsored by Nelson Mandela Bay municipality and is part of the Legacy Project.

“Nelson Mandela Bay municipality is proud to be associated with EP Athletics and the professional events which they host, and we look forward to continuing our strong relationship,” MMC Bassie Kamana, responsible for sport, recreation, arts and culture, who showed his support for the athletes at the event, said.

In the 10km event, the first male home was won by Thabang Mosiako of Boxer, WP, in 29.36, with Ikhamva athlete Cwenga Nose taking second place in 32.22 and Mariano Eesou, of Nedbank running club, following closely to finish third in 32.29.

Young Iviwe, another promising runner from Ikhamva club, was the first woman home in the 10km in 35.43, followed by Kelly van Vliet, of Nedbank, in 36.34, and Kayla Nell, of Charlo Athletics Club, third in 39.52.

The 5km event was won by Akhona Thembani in 19.29.29, while the first woman home, Anganathi Mvakwendle, finished in 22.40.58.

Inspirational runner Christopher Mabengeza, running for Nedbank, who has made a full recovery from a major accident in 2018, finished the 30km comfortably in 2.06, taking third position in his 50-59 age category, and confirming that his training for his 16th Comrades Marathon is well on track.

Local athletes can look forward to the 21km Heartbreak Hill race with a 5km fun run, hosted from Charlo Italian Club on Saturday March 26. — Harwood Promotions