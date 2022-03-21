Lewis Hamilton delighted with unexpected third place

Lewis Hamilton has won a record 103 Formula One grands prix but Mercedes's seven-times world champion was all smiles in Bahrain on Sunday after third place exceeded his expectations.

“This is really the best result we could have got,” said the Briton after a season-opening race that looked sure to be a struggle after he started fifth behind the Ferraris and Red Bulls.

The retirement of Red Bull's world champion Max Verstappen and team mate Sergio Perez provided a surprise 183rd career podium for Hamilton behind the Ferrari one-two of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz.

Champions Mercedes have started the sport's new era on the back foot, Hamilton and team mate George Russell wrestling with a bouncing car and warning fans that rivals were clearly quicker.

“I woke up this morning hoping — super, super hoping — that we would have a chance to fight, have a car that’s better than we think or something like that but we did struggle in the race,” said Hamilton.

The 37-year-old had qualified some seven-tenths of a second off Leclerc's pole time and looked set to stay fifth until the Red Bull pair were removed from the reckoning.

“While we're now not necessarily performance-wise fighting with these guys, this is not damage limitations but just a really, really great result,” said Hamilton, winner of the previous three Bahrain Grands Prix.

“Of course we were fortunate but ultimately we've done a better job, we have better reliability.”

Team boss Toto Wolff said putting both drivers on hard tyres had been a wrong move like putting a “hand down the toilet” but the end result was “fantastic” for a team chasing a ninth successive constructors' championship.

“If we would have come in last year third and fourth it would have been very frustrating but this year I think we are punching above our weight class,” said the Austrian.

•Meanwhile, China's first ever Formula One driver Guanyu Zhou enjoyed a dream start to his career as the Alfa Romeo rookie finished in the points on his debut.

The 22-year-old had already made an impression, lining up 15th on the grid after making it into the second phase of qualifying on Saturday.

He followed that up with a drive into the final points-paying position in 10th.

“It's amazing, I'm so speechless, you know?” the 22-year-old, the only rookie in the field this year, told F1 TV after the race.

“It was (such an) emotional race, so intense.

“To be scoring my first ever Formula One points in my debut is something I would only have dreamed of one year ago or two weeks ago.”

Zhou, who is teammates with former Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas, lost time at one stage as he had to reset the settings on his car after it went into anti-stall mode.

But he fought back with a string of overtaking moves, including a pass on Hamilton, who had just come out of the pits and was scrabbling for grip on his cold tyres.

Bottas finished sixth handing Alfa Romeo a double points finish.

“I don't know how that confidence comes,” said Zhou when asked about his overtaking moves.

“But I think it's the eagerness that I want to finish in the points.”

Zhou stepped up to Formula One after finishing third overall in feeder series Formula Two last year.

Some have questioned whether the 22-year-old, who comes with financial backing, belongs on the grid especially when Formula Two champion Oscar Piastri, who is French manufacturer Alpine's reserve, has been unable to land a race seat.

Zhou said his performance on Sunday had proved his doubters wrong.

“I always said that I deserve to be here and today I think I showed everything,” he said.

“It's a great relief. Huge reward for us, and it's a day that I (will) never forget.” — Reuters