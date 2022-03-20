Riddle ready to fight for gold at African Cup shoot-out
Nelson Mandela Bay race could be first step in triathlon star's Commonwealth Games journey
Professional triathlete Jamie Riddle has set his sights on gold when he returns to the start line to tackle the African Cup triathlon in Nelson Mandela Bay on Sunday.
Having spent the better part of three weeks in Gqeberha fine-tuning his skills, Riddle will be looking to leave the field in his wake in his first race of the season...
