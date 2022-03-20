Mocke's set pace on opening day of lifesavings nationals

The Mocke’s, who started the Surfski school in 2002, have always been synonymous with lifesaving and with success in the sport and in paddling.

The Mocke’s met as teenagers and have been married for 19 years, during which time Nikki represented SA at the 2008 Olympics and Dawid was the World Sufski Series Champion four times between 2009 and 2012.

Nikki has made 18 national teams for lifesaving marathon canoe and sprint canoe paddling and in 1998 was crowned world champion marathon paddler.

She was also the world lifesaving surfski champion in 2004 and in 2003 she set the Guinness world record when she paddled from Cuba to Florida in the US.

Nearly 20 years on and there is still no stopping the Mocke’s when it comes to competitive lifesaving and paddling.

Nikki starred among the 40-44 year female grouping, winning three golds, two silvers and bronze in the beach flags.

Dawid won four golds and a silver in the 40-44 year male grouping.

The Masters results don’t count towards the overall competition standing but that doesn’t mean it is any less competitive and this was no Sunday exhibition. It was the real deal, be it in the 30-34 years category or the 60-plus category.

Summerstrand’s Masters proved too strong, finishing with 410 points, which included 11 first places. Clifton, who lead the 1st places with 19 podium visits, were second overall with 309 points and Fish Hoek were third with 313 points.

•Link to live results: https://liveheats.com/events/7897