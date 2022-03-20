Big opening day at Nahoon Open

The World Surf League (WSL) Sea Harvest Nahoon Open presented by Cell C Qualifying Series (QS) 1000 kicked off in perfect 3-4 foot (0.9-1.2 meter) surf at Nahoon Reef in East London on Saturday.

The first two rounds of the men’s competition were completed as well as the women’s quarterfinals.

The Nahoon Open is the deciding event for the surfers that will qualify for the WSL Challenger Series from the Africa region.

WSL Africa rankings leader Adin Masencamp (Strand) stayed cool, calm and collected to book his place in the Quarterfinals with Luke Thomspon (Durban).

Every round counts for Masencamp, who now sits at number one and will want to increase the points gap between him and his fellow competitors.

In the women’s draw, local star Zoë Steyn (East London) will be dealing with more pressure to keep Sarah Scott (Kommetjie) at bay, her closest rival challenging her for the Challenger Series qualification spot.

Both Steyn and Scott advanced into the next round and they could face each other in their third consecutive final on Sunday to determine who will end up on top.

There is strong opposition from experienced competitors Sarah Baum (Durban) and Sophie Bell (Salt Rock). Baum showed her power at Nahoon Reef with strong and vertical surfing to score the best heat total of 11.25 (out of a possible 20) on the women’s side.

Bell put together an impressive heat with critical surfing under pressure.

Coming from behind to take the win, Bell upset WSL Africa’s third-ranked surfer Natasha van Greunen (Cape Town) who competed on the Challenger Series in 2021.

As the tide started to fill in, Nahoon Reef came alive for the men’s round of 32.

Max Elkington (Kommetjie) attacked the big, open faces with his vertical backhand approach and the judges rewarded him with a 7.50 (out of a possible 10).

Looking comfortable, Elkington found a quick, small barrel to squeeze out of the white water and throw a few turns together for a 4.90 to advance to the next round with a total of 12.40 (out of a possible 20).

Luke Slijpen (Llandudno) earned a second-place finish with a last hurrah as the clock was counting down, edging out Ntokozo Maphumulo (Durban) and Christian Venter (Melkbosstrand).

Tide-Lee Ireland (Durban) put on an electrifying performance in heat five.

Unleashing his backhand on the big set waves, fitting in a handful of powerful turns, Ireland scored the best single wave score of the day with an excellent 8.50 (out of possible 10).

Thomas Lindhorst (East London) was in tune at his local break, upsetting one of the top seeds in Shane Sykes (Salt Rock).

The exciting action continued in the last heat of the day with big manoeuvres and stylish surfing from Jordy Maree (Kalk Bay) and Koby Oberholzer (Warner Beach).

Riding the momentum from his win at the Long Beach Open last weekend, Maree brought his A-game to East London.

Even though Maree admitted that he will not compete on the Challenger Series this year, he will still be a force to reckon with on finals day.

A big upset in the first heat of the day saw Joshe Faulkner (Jeffreys Bay) eliminated from the competition.

Faulkner finished third at the Long Beach Open in Kommetjie last weekend and will be disappointed with his performance in the bigger surf at Nahoon Reef. — World Surf League