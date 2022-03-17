Bay runners ready to take on 30km Kariega Human Race

Top Bay runners are well ahead with their preparations for Saturday’s 30km Kariega Human Race.

The event will start at the Despatch Rugby Club and will be run over a new out and back route.

Sponsored by the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality, the race will be an excellent training run for athletes gearing up to run the Comrades Marathon.

Luyanda Tshangana of Ikhamva Athletics Club will be racing for his best 30km time and so will fellow club runner Nwabisa Mjoli.

Teammate Melikhaya Frans will be using the 30km as part of his preparation training for the World Champs.

Christopher Mabengeza, who was severely injured on Uitenhage Road in May 2018 while training for his 16th Comrades Marathon, has persevered against all odds and will also be competing.

A story that could have ended tragically has transformed into an inspirational testimony of a man’s will to heal and continue participating in the sport he loves.

Mabengeza was the ambassador for the 2018 NMB Half Marathon when he completed the 5km fun run on his crutches with the support of his running friends.

Fast forward to 2022, a number of operations later, and on Saturday he said will be back on the road competing.

“The Kariega Human Race will be my first 30km race, the furthest race since my recovery, and I am keen to test my strength,” Mabengeza said.

“I am feeling much better, I am determined to do my 16th Comrades this year, I am running 90km a week but will build slowly over the next six months to double this weekly training distance, but slowly so I don’t injure myself.”

The race has also caught the eye of SA long-distance runner Jenna Challenor, who will be preparing for the Two Oceans Marathon.

Saturday’s race will also be a debut for top runner Folavio Sehohle, from Bellas Running Club in Potchefstroom.

“I have not run further than 21km, but I am preparing for a fast marathon time so I want to reach my best time on this 30km course,” Sehohle said.

Entries can be handed in at Brian Bands, The Footballer, Sportsmans Warehouse or UD Sports in Kariega.

Entry fees are R140 for 30km, R80 for 10km and R30 for 5km.

Athletes over 60 will receive a 50% discount on 30km and 10km fees.

Athletes require a temporary licence at R40 if they run the 30km and 10km distances.

The 30km race will start at 6.30am, the 10km at 7am and 5km at 7.15am.

Collection of race numbers (pre-entries) and late entries will be accepted at the EP Athletics office, Westbourne Oval, Westbourne Road between 2pm and 6pm on Friday.

