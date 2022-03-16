Top showjumpers to compete for Blue Steel Equestrian honours

Prestigious show at PE Riding Club to attract top riders for non-stop weekend of showjumping and more

By Amir Chetty

Equestrian lovers will have the chance to see some of the country’s top horses and their riders go head to head when the PE Riding Club hosts the flagship Blue Steel Equestrian Autumn Show from March 25-27.



The event, which takes place at the club in Lorraine, will see almost 150 competitors take to the luscious greens for three days of action-packed competition as a curtain-raiser to the inaugural title events, the Blue Steel Cup and Mini Cup, to be staged on the final day...