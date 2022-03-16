Top SA and international triathletes to contest Africa Cup

Strong field expected to line up at Hobie Beach on Sunday

Premium Amir Chetty

Sports reporter



Top SA and international triathletes will tear up the streets of Summerstrand when they go toe to toe for the Africa Triathlon Cup Nelson Mandela Bay at Hobie Beach on Sunday.



The Olympic distance Africa Cup event, which gets under way at 12pm for women and 1.45pm for men, will see athletes vying for the top spot and potential qualification for the Commonwealth Games in the UK later in 2022. ..