Top SA and international triathletes to contest Africa Cup
Strong field expected to line up at Hobie Beach on Sunday
Top SA and international triathletes will tear up the streets of Summerstrand when they go toe to toe for the Africa Triathlon Cup Nelson Mandela Bay at Hobie Beach on Sunday.
The Olympic distance Africa Cup event, which gets under way at 12pm for women and 1.45pm for men, will see athletes vying for the top spot and potential qualification for the Commonwealth Games in the UK later in 2022. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.