Roglic holds off Yates to clinch Paris-Nice title

Primoz Roglic held off a final-stage challenge from Simon Yates to claim overall victory in the Paris-Nice stage race, a year after a crash cost him the title.

The three-times Tour of Spain champion, who won the penultimate stage on the Col du Turini on Saturday, was paced by Jumbo-Visma team mate Wout van Aert after Yates attacked in the Col d'Eze, putting Roglic's overall lead in jeopardy.

Briton Yates, who started the day with a 47-second gap to close, was 25 seconds ahead at the top of the climb, 15 kilometres from the finish.

Slovenian Roglic, who last year crashed out of contention on the last day, kept his cool on the descent and with the help of Van Aert, kept it under control to win the title with a 19-second advantage over Yates.

Colombian Dani Martinez, who struggled on Sunday, managed to salvage third-place overall, finishing two minutes and 37 seconds off the pace.

His Ineos-Grenadiers team mate Adam Yates, Simon's twin brother, ended up fourth overall.

•Tour de France champion Tadej Pogacar retained his Tirreno-Adriatico title when he finished the final stage safely in the bunch to cap a dominant week.

The Slovenian appeared to be in a league of his own as he won the two mountain stages to end the weeklong race one minute 52 seconds ahead of last year's Tour runner-up Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark.

Spain's Mikel Landa finished third overall, 2:33 off the pace, after the final stage was won in a sprint by German Phil Bauhaus in San Benedetto del Tronto.

Pogacar, 23, secured his two stage victories by getting away from his rivals with impressive ease, leaving them with little hope of clinching the overall title.

Pogacar, who will be looking to win the Tour for a third consecutive year in July, had already won the other two events he took part in this season — the UAE Tour and the Strade Bianche classic race. — Reuters