Martic outlasts Raducanu at Indian Wells

Petra Martic kept her composure in a seesaw battle with Emma Raducanu on Sunday to advance to the Round of 16 with a hard-fought 6-7(3) 6-4 7-5 win at Indian Wells.

Raducanu was outstanding in the first set tiebreak, spraying winners around the court, but her energy and service speed dipped in the second set as she appeared to struggle with some physical discomfort and Martic took advantage to level the contest.

The 11th-seeded US Open champion Raducanu bounced back in the third and was serving for the match at 5-4 but the Croatian stepped up her defence to break the British teenager.

Raducanu sent a forehand long on match point to end the marathon, two-hour and 46-minute contest under sunny desert skies on Stadium One.

“I'm happy that I stayed calm when I was not playing so good,” Martic said in an on-court interview.

“I think the match was up and down from both sides. We both had some good periods and bad ones out here, so I'm happy I was able to let that go and just focus on the next point.”

Amanda Anisimova, who abruptly retired from her second-round match against Canadian Leylah Fernandez, said she had been feeling too ill to continue.

The American cruised through the first set 6-2 and was 5-4 40-0 up when teenager Fernandez stormed back, saving four match points to force a tiebreak that she dominated 7-6(0).

Before the anticipated third set could begin, Anisimova told the chair umpire she was not feeling well and rushed off the court to the stunned disappointment of the 5,000 fans packed into Stadium Two.

“Hi everyone, unfortunately I've been quite sick the last few days and yesterday woke up feeling very ill,” Anisimova wrote in a social media post.

“I wanted to try to push through it in the match and continue playing the tournament. I couldn't go on with the match any more because I felt like I was putting my health at risk at that point.

“It's disappointing for me to end this week like this, but that's just the way it is sometimes. I'll try to be better next time. I'll look forward to getting back on the court soon. And please keep your negative comments to yourself.”

The hard-hitting 20-year-old was a contender at the tournament and won the pre-tournament Eisenhower Cup, an exhibition where the players compete in 10-point tiebreaks.

At January's Australian Open, Anisimova beat Naomi Osaka and Belinda Bencic before falling to eventual champion Ash Barty in the fourth round. — Reuters