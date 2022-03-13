ICE bringing the heat to Baakens Valley

Enduro Riders will descend on Baakens Valley to put their skills to the test through a variety of obstacles when they participate in the sixth Inner City Enduro on Sunday.

Better known as ICE, the enduro will see Baakens Valley transformed into a high-octane obstacle course developed to test rider’s skills to the very limit, in the sixth hosting of this event.

The unique ICE formula is based on the Last Man Standing format, in which SA’s best tackle an extremely tough enduro course with obstacles such as the Concrete Chaos, Log Jam, Free Fall, Tyre Torture, and many more.

The end of each lap will see the last rider in the pack eliminated, and a new race beginning with the remainder of the competitors in the field.

The 2022 event, hosted by Mike Glover and Red Cherry Adventures, is set to feature a special guest, with one of the world’s leading enduro riders, Alfredo Gomez, expected to take to the start line.

He will be joined by some of SA’s leading practitioners in the sport, with the likes Kyle Flanagan, Blake Gutzeit and Matt Green, to name but a few, of the leading local riders expected to be a part of the action.

In addition to the main event, there will also be a support class where the “Weekend Warriors” will have a chance to conquer the tough ICE course — a favourite with the crowds.

The action gets under way on Saturday with a practice day, beforeSunday’s showdown.

Glover said there would be awesome spectator viewing platforms and also plenty of great food and refreshments on offer to keep spectators and competitors nourished throughout the event.

The gates will open at 8am on Sunday, with ticket prices ranging from R90 for adults to R20 for children under the age of 14.

For more information, visit the event website at www.innercityenduro.co.za.