Eastern Province Athletics hosts NMB track and field event

Eastern Province Athletics (EPA) will be hosting the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality Track and Field Championship at Nelson Mandela University on Friday and Saturday.

The championship, sponsored by the municipality as part of the ongoing Legacy Project, will include sub-youth, youth, junior and senior participants.

On Friday, the full programme starts at 4pm and finishes at 8.30pm, while on Saturday it runs from 8am to 5pm.

Athletes who have competed in the recent schools’ championships are eager to participate this weekend to secure a place in the EPA team going to the Athletics SA national championship at the end of March in Potchefstroom.

The EPA team will be announced on Monday.

EPA Track and Field chair Riaan Barnard said the event had attracted a high number of athletes from all over the province.

“Our event has attracted athletes from all over the Eastern Cape who are keen to compete, as the standard of competition in our region is high,” Barnard said.

“We have over 335 athletes competing in 539 events over the weekend, and I believe that the stage is set to showcase their best performances as they develop into world-class athletes.”

One of the Bay athletes who will be competing at the event is Mark Pellisier, 48, from Charlo Athletics Club.

He will be participating in the 5,000m race walk on Saturday morning.

Pellisier is a dedicated race walker and the South African 10km race walking champion in the 45-50 age category.

Spectators are welcome at a cost of R30 a person within Covid-19 protocols.

