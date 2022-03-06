'We hear you': KZN premier on calls for return to sports stadiums

The KwaZulu-Natal government is to discuss growing calls for the return of spectators to sports stadiums on a national level.

Premier Sihle Zikalala made the announcement at a briefing on Sunday where he provided updates on developments in key areas, including the economy, after his recent state of the province address.

“We want to indicate that we have heard the growing concerns from the sporting fraternity, the fans, and other related industry players about the need to open up stadiums for fans to attend sporting events.

“One of the world’s most popular derbies was played yesterday between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs to an empty stadium. Later this evening the Manchester derby between Manchester City and Manchester United will be played to a capacity Etihad Stadium which has seating for 55,000 spectators.

“Sports has an impact beyond what happens in the field of play. Sporting activities have a cascading effect in the whole economy, including the informal economy.

“We have heard the call from the informal traders that the closure of stadiums owing to a situation beyond our control has negatively affected their businesses.

“We are following with interest the medical and scientific advice about the Covid-19 curve flattening, as numbers in all provinces are going down.

“We will further discuss the concerns of those whose economic livelihoods revolve around the sports economy with the national government.”

Zikalala also paid tribute to late Zulu monarch King Goodwill Zwelithini, the first anniversary of whose death will be commemorated on March 12.

The king died in March last year after Covid-19 complications.

The premier said the Zulu nation was still gripped by the pain of the loss.

“This is a week that reminds us that we are still a nation in pain. Because of the role the late His Majesty had occupied as the father and unifier of the nation, we had not imagined life without him.

“It is because of this reason that the demise of His Majesty plunged the province and the whole of the country and beyond into a sea of untold grief.

“Despite his demise, he still lives in our collective hearts.”

