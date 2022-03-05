De Jager crowned SA 10km open water champion
Gauteng Central swimmer holds on for victory in tough race
Top St Francis Bay swimmer Amica de Jager showed no signs of fatigue as she crossed the line to claim a maiden 10km title at the SA National Open Water Swimming Championships at Marina Martinique on Friday.
Swimming for Gauteng Central, she stopped the clock in a time of two hours, nine minutes and 20 seconds. ..
