Jerling shares Mangaung Open lead with career-low 63

Gqeberha’s Luke Jerling is in a three-way tie for a first-round lead in the Mangaung Open after recording his lowest ever round as a professional — on a golf course he has hardly ever played.

The left-hander opened with a nine-under-par 63 at the Bloemfontein Golf Club on Thursday to secure himself a share of the clubhouse lead with the Spanish duo of Alejandro Del Rey and Scott Fernandez, who also both played at the Bloemfontein Golf Club.

The round was suspended shortly after 1.20pm because of dangerous weather.

Play resumed at 4pm before another suspension at 4.34pm.

The first round will now be completed on Friday morning before the start of the second round.

The first two rounds of this Sunshine Tour and Challenge Tour event are shared between the Bloemfontein Golf Club and neighbouring Schoeman Park Golf Club, with the final two rounds played solely at the Bloemfontein Golf Club.

Jerling and his co-leaders are two strokes clear of the rest of the field.

The in-form JC Ritchie, seeking his third consecutive victory, and home favourite Wilco Nienaber both opened with rounds of five-under-par 67 at the Schoeman Park Golf Club.

Jerling was pleased, if somewhat surprised, by his 63 on Thursday.

“It sort of came out of nowhere because I haven’t been playing too well,” he said.

“A few loose shots have crept into my game over the last few weeks and I’ve been very hard on myself.

“I played a practice round at Schoeman Park and didn’t play well at all.

“Then I went to the range and after about 20 minutes I just packed it in and decided to kind of just stop worrying about it.

“I think I was getting in my own way a bit.

“So on Thursday I came in with a more relaxed mindset, and it’s nice to prove to myself that my game is definitely still there.”

After holing an eight-footer for par on the first, which he said could have decided the round right there, Jerling had a strong stretch of three birdies and an eagle in five holes on the front nine, followed by a further four birdies on the back.

“I missed a short eagle putt on the third, but I think the birdie on the third and then fourth holes, and then the eagle on the fifth really set the tone for my round.

“My iron play was definitely good.”

Apart from a junior interprovincial tournament and the 2016 Sunshine Tour Qualifying School at the Bloemfontein Golf Club, Jerling has no other previous experience of this course or Schoeman Park.

Belgium’s Kristof Ulenaers scored the first hole in one of this week’s tournament when he aced the 126-metre par-three eighth hole at Schoeman Park with a wedge.

It helped him to an opening score of two-under-par 70. — Vlismas Media