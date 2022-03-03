Davidson, Rademakers looking to build on River Mile success

Gqeberha swimmers Christian Davidson and Caitlin Rademakers have already begun preparing for their next swimming competitions after claiming victory at the 98th Nelson Mandela Bay aQuelle River Mile recently.



Taking top honours in the men’s and women’s categories respectively, they are targeting various swimming competitions taking place in the next two months...