Bay runners gear up for Nedbank Runified 50km

Vukani Multi-Sport Club pair say they are ready to push it to the limit

By Amir Chetty





Vukani Multi-Sport Club athletes Xolisa Ndlumbini and Khaya Gqwetha aim to test their boundaries to the limits when they compete in the Nedbank Runified Breaking Barriers 50km race in Gqeberha...