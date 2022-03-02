Galaxy to show their mettle against Downs, says Msimango

TS Galaxy captain Given Msimango has promised that they will fight with all they have when they host high-flying Mamelodi Sundowns at Mbombela Stadium at 7.30pm on Wednesday to make sure they get something out of the match.

The Rockets are encouraged by the perfect run they have had since the beginning of the year where they won two and drew once in their three matches without conceding in any of them.

And Msimango has warned that Sundowns should expect a different team to the one they thumped 3-0 in September in the first round.

“It’s all about keeping our feet on the ground, just keep working and we will treat Sundowns like any other team,” Msimango told Sowetan.

“For us, this is another game we need to work hard and try to get three points from. I feel we have a quality that is needed to win games, so it is just a matter of effort at the end of the day that will determine who will win.

“That was not a nice game; losing by three goals is never nice. Ever since then, there have been a lot of changes in the team, we are coming together nicely.

“I think it's a confidence matter on the day; I don’t think we were confident. Once you step onto the pitch if you don’t have confidence you will lose.”

The 24-year-old defender also feels that they have made huge progress since that defeat and that the Sundowns game should test how far they have gone.

“It is a huge confidence booster considering that all these games were played away. We were doing badly previously but it is good that now we can come away with results in those matches,” he said.

“I’m happy to say we have taken huge steps on that. For us to be able to stand a chance is to play our game and not try to deviate from our original plan. It’s one of those games where you are playing a big team and we are under pressure to get points.

“It’s a game to showcase that we can compete against the best in the country.”

Sundowns will be coming into the fixture on the back of a good result against Al Ahly where they won 1-0 for the first time in Egypt on Saturday in the CAF Champions League.

Fixtures

Wednesday: Gallants v Baroka, Peter Mokaba 5pm; Pirates v Cape Town City, Orlando 5.30pm; AmaZulu v Stellenbosch, Moses Mabhida 7.30pm; Galaxy v Sundowns, Mbombela Stadium 7.30pm.

Saturday: Baroka v Galaxy, Peter Mokaba 3.30pm; Pirates v Chiefs, Orlando 3.30pm; Cape Town City v Sekhukhune, Cape Town 5pm; SuperSport v AmaZulu, Lucas Moripe 5.30pm; Maritzburg v Sundowns, Harry Gwala 7.30pm.

Sunday: Arrows v Chippa, Princess Magogo 3.30pm; Royal v Swallows, Chatsworth 3.30pm; Gallants v Stellenbosch, Peter Mokaba.