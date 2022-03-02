All roads lead to Runified 50km in Gqeberha this weekend

After a successful first event in 2021 which saw two 50km world records and numerous age group best times being broken in Nelson Mandela Bay, the Nedbank Runified Breaking Barriers 50km returns this Sunday, only bigger and better.

Before the starters pistol is fired at 6am for the women’s elite race start, the event came into the new year already setting records.

World Athletics, which governs the sport, awarded the event a purple elite label status, elevating it to be on par with some of the biggest international city marathons around the world.

It was also the first and only ultra-marathon in the world to achieve this standard.

“The awarding of this elite label to the event is a strong testimony to the incredible team that we have to make this event a success, our great sponsors and the amazing Nelson Mandela Bay municipality,” Nick Bester, race director of the Nedbank Runified Breaking Barriers 50km, said.

The event, which is an invitation-only elite race, sees some of the world’s best athletes take on a 10km loop course which they will have to negotiate five times.

“We have assembled an even stronger field this year with a big international interest into the event and our defending champions who, of course, are the world record holders, will be back as well,” Bester said.

The Nedbank running club duo of Ketema Bekele Negasa, from Ethiopia, and SA’s Irvette Van Zyl ran away victorious in 2021 as world record holders and will be looking to do the same come Sunday, though a little faster.

“I’m really looking forward to the race day,” Van Zyl said after completing another tough session in her training plan.

“I definitely feel stronger and my times have been quicker going into Sunday’s race, so I feel a world record is definitely on the cards.

“We will just have to see who crosses the line first!”

Both Van Zyl and Negasa will face a strong challenge to the crown on Sunday morning.

In the women’s race, Van Zyl will face an East African onslaught as runners from the Great Rift Valley of Kenya and the Bekoji mountains of Ethiopia look to make a name for themselves at the ultra-distance.

It is the same in the men’s race, though Stephen Mokoka’s name appears on the start list.

Mokoka is a multiple SA champion and his pedigree speaks for itself.

However, Mokoka was still unsure on Tuesday if he would run on Sunday or be taking part in an international marathon.

To set the pace required for the world record, the Nedbank Runified Breaking Barriers 50km will be led by official pacemakers who will lead the pack at world record pace.

In the men’s race, local athlete Melikhaya Frans and Gladwin Mzazi will lead the way, with Stella Marais fresh off her marathon victory in Cape Town setting the pace for the women.

Pacemakers are allowed to finish the race should they want to, and you only have to look back at the 2021 event where Van Zyl served as a pacemaker for the women’s race but continued on to set a world record.

In a major boost for the event , it is being broadcast live on SuperSport, from 5.45am to 9.45am.

The event will also share the same live stream via the Nedbank running club National Facebook page.

Run separately, the women’s race starts at 6am, with the men starting at 6.30am. — Harwood Promotions