Kruger and Keyser claw back deficit to claim PE Plett race
Valley Electrical Titan Racing pair make up 11 minutes to win four-day stage race
Valley Electrical Titan Racing duo Hendrik Kruger and Matthew Keyser completed a stunning comeback to win the 2022 M&G Investments PE Plett at the weekend.
The four-day stage race, which started at Nature’s Valley near Plettenberg Bay and ended at Crossways Country Kitchen just outside Gqeberha, saw Kruger and Keyser overcome an 11-minute deficit to claim the top step of the podium in a time of 11 hours, 32 minutes and 46 seconds.
They were followed home, almost seven minutes later, by the Insect Science Pro team of Keagan Bontekoning and Alan Gordon (11:39:34) while the Bester Performance/The Bike Shop duo of Shaun-Nick Bester and Rogan Smart (11:57:22) claimed the final podium spot.
Kruger and Keyser probably did not expect to be in contention for the overall win, given how their race began.
They conceded 11 minutes and 30 seconds on stage one to the Insect Science Pro team as Keyser suffered a punctured tyre halfway through the opening leg.
Despite their opening stage setback, the two fought back to claim top spot in the general classification after three stage wins.
“We had a small gap going into stage 4, so we just needed to ride a bit defensively,” Kruger said.
“As a result, we waited for the first big climb, which came 40km into the 70km stage, and laid down the smack there, to see how hard we could go.
“Luckily, we opened up a sizeable gap and from there we could focus on keeping it steady, staying safe and avoiding punctures.”
.
Keyser said: “Coming from Paarl, I’m used to riding great single-track, but this was really right up there.
“So, credit to the organisers and the route team for adding this amazing section right at the end.”
In the women’s race, Wintergreen Ciovita’s Elrika Harmzen-Pretorius and Lehane Oosthuizen (15:02:06) claimed gold ahead of Young and Brave team Tanja Schutte and Iliska Verwey (16:17:51).
The TFG-Barrier Breakers pairing of Jane Fisher and Renata Bossie (17:13:05) finished third.
The women’s race experienced its most dramatic day on the final stage.
“We had a little bit of a hiccup today,” Harmzen-Pretorius said, understating the severity of their troubles.
“I was super-nauseous this morning [Saturday] and couldn’t keep anything in.
“Then on a climb, Lehane’s chainring got super-bent and we had to hit it with a rock to straighten it out enough to ride it to the finish.
“My Garmin tells me we walked for about half an hour, including up the Queen of the Mountain climb.
“I was really empty and Lehane pushed me a lot today.”
The Wintergreen Ciovita team’s struggles on the final day allowed the Young and Brave squad to claim the stage win.
However, Harmzen-Pretorius and Oosthuizen, thanks to three stage wins, had more than enough time in reserve to secure the overall title.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.