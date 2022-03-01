Kruger and Keyser claw back deficit to claim PE Plett race

Valley Electrical Titan Racing duo Hendrik Kruger and Matthew Keyser completed a stunning comeback to win the 2022 M&G Investments PE Plett at the weekend.

The four-day stage race, which started at Nature’s Valley near Plettenberg Bay and ended at Crossways Country Kitchen just outside Gqeberha, saw Kruger and Keyser overcome an 11-minute deficit to claim the top step of the podium in a time of 11 hours, 32 minutes and 46 seconds.

They were followed home, almost seven minutes later, by the Insect Science Pro team of Keagan Bontekoning and Alan Gordon (11:39:34) while the Bester Performance/The Bike Shop duo of Shaun-Nick Bester and Rogan Smart (11:57:22) claimed the final podium spot.

Kruger and Keyser probably did not expect to be in contention for the overall win, given how their race began.

They conceded 11 minutes and 30 seconds on stage one to the Insect Science Pro team as Keyser suffered a punctured tyre halfway through the opening leg.

Despite their opening stage setback, the two fought back to claim top spot in the general classification after three stage wins.

“We had a small gap going into stage 4, so we just needed to ride a bit defensively,” Kruger said.

“As a result, we waited for the first big climb, which came 40km into the 70km stage, and laid down the smack there, to see how hard we could go.

“Luckily, we opened up a sizeable gap and from there we could focus on keeping it steady, staying safe and avoiding punctures.”

Keyser said: “Coming from Paarl, I’m used to riding great single-track, but this was really right up there.

“So, credit to the organisers and the route team for adding this amazing section right at the end.”