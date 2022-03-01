Impressive sporting results for Pearson teams

Pearson did extremely well at the Nelson Mandela Bay metro athletics meeting on Saturday, Izaan Lamprecht leading the way as they picked up an overall total of 66 medals — 25 golds, 23 silvers and 18 bronzes.

Lamprecht took gold medals in the in the girls U14 100m, 200m and 300m hurdles and delivered the seventh best performance by a girl in the hurdles event (46,96 seconds) with 851 points.

Overall she obtained the 10th best performance by all athletes, while the best male performance came from Kian Rademeyer, who won the boys U16 shot put (13.30m) and earned 754 points.

Other athletes who achieved more than one gold medal were Giselle Pheiffer (girls U16 400m and 200m), Megan Hough (girls U15 1,500m and 3,000m) and Kyra Oosthuizen (girls U19 long jump and triple jump).

Three Pearson athletes — Keira van Heerden (girls U16 400m), Kiara Herman (girls U20 5,000m) and Maria Venter (girls U20 and women’s high jump) — have been selected for the EP provisional track and field team to compete at the ASA Championships later this term.

• A spirited performance by the Westering first cricket team set up an exciting encounter as they took on Pearson in their annual derby.

After winning the toss, hosts Pearson elected to bowl first in the 50-overs match and took early control as they reduced Westering to 63/7.

Daylon Boyce (25) and Dillan Lippere (26) showed plenty of determination as the visitors clawed their way back, eventually posting a competitive total of 147.

Pearson captain Umar Gangat (3/12) was the pick of the bowlers and was well supported by his brother Esa (2/18).

After lunch, the Westering bowlers came out firing and Pearson had their backs against the wall at 63/5.

The Gangat brothers then came to the rescue as Umar scored a responsible 33, while Esa guided Pearson to a three-wicket victory with a quickfire 47 not out off 42 balls under great pressure.

• The Pearson girls’ first tennis team gained a valuable victory at home against Collegiate, winning at numbers 1, 3 and 4 in the 3-1 result.

This sets things up nicely for the last round of league matches with a number of schools still in contention for the first league trophy.

• The girls’ U15 and first water polo teams competed in the Shaun Fuchs and Old Petrians tournaments respectively in Johannesburg.

The first team won six, drew one and lost three matches to end 12th out of 28 teams and the U15s came eighth out of 20 teams.

• Pearson swimmers excelled in the Zsports Aquelle River Mile on Sunday, with Kerri-Lee Barnard winning the wetsuit mile and Caitlin Rademakers taking the women’s title.

Pearson also won the girls’ schools category for the best positions — Rademakers (1), Barnard (4), Jesse-Leah Läderach (12), Jodi Wilson (13) and Tayla Wilson (14).

