Graeme College ready to embrace Rugby Day challenge

The enjoyment of getting back to some sort of normality on the playing fields will be uppermost in his players’ minds in the Graeme College Rugby Day, sponsored by Buco, on March 19 in Makhanda, the school’s coach, Jonty van der Meulen, said.

The boys and the coaching staff have endured an agonising two years during which the Covid-19 pandemic put paid to most sporting fixtures and Van der Meulen knows this is something they will have to deal with going forward.

Graeme take on Selborne College in the feature match of the day (4.10pm), which will see the cream of the Eastern Cape’s schools preparing their players for the forthcoming season.

“I think, as a school, we are just looking forward to seeing the players getting the enjoyment out of playing the sport again,” the experienced first team coach said.

“We do understand it has been very difficult to build any momentum over the last two years because we had a limited number of fixtures, but there was obviously nothing we could do about that.

“After virtually no rugby in 2020, we only managed to play four matches last year, which were scattered over a period of time.

“But on a positive note, a few players who are back from last year have had the experience of playing at a first team level.”

Van der Meulen said the team had been together as a group since October, continuing their training in January with field sessions.

“We have focused on running a good preseason and making sure we put players under pressure in scenarios similar to that of matches,” he said.

“We are optimistic about the talented group of players in the squad, but it is difficult making assumptions as the boys have played so little since they were Under-15, having missed their U16 and U17 seasons.

“Though Craven Week did not take place last year, Lulundi Nopote, Liselihle Maphekula and Abongile Ngandi were selected for EP and they are back this year.”

• On the cricket field, Graeme produced some excellent batting and bowling to defeat Union High by 168 runs in their first team encounter.

Mihlali Kobese (62) and Aphiwe Mnyanda (61), well-supported by Onosizo Ntinga (39), set up a healthy total of 235/7 declared.

With Aphiwe Mnyanda steaming in, the Union batsmen never got going as he picked up three wickets for one run before colliding with a fielder and needing four stitches.

Murray Tyson took 3/1 as Union were bowled out for 67.

The highlight of the weekend was the U14A performance against the Union U15A team, where Enrique Strydom (115) and Rhys Wiblin (140) posted an opening stand of 262 in their total of 330/3.

In reply, Union were dismissed for 117, Strydom finishing a remarkable display with figures of 6/23, while Wiblin picked up the remaining four wickets.

