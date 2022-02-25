Runners pumped up for Bay’s Forest Run Challenge

It is all systems go for Nelson Mandela Bay’s Forest Run Challenge on Saturday, organisers say.

The race, organised by the newly formed Sibaleka Nani Athletics Club, takes place off Forest Hill Drive.

Athletes will get a chance to participate in the 10km race, which starts at 6.30am, or the 5km (6.35am).

Children under nine can also join in the fun and take part in the mile race, which starts at 8.30am.

Cash prizes and vouchers are up for grabs for the winners.

Race director Tutuzelwa Mlamba said 400 people had entered so far but the organisers believed more would take advantage of the late entries on Friday.

“So far, so good, the preparations are in order.

“Everything has been done — we are only waiting for Saturday,” Mlamba said.

“Though the weather forecast shows no rain for Saturday, we are praying that it will stay that way.

“The last day for registration is Friday from 5.30pm until 7pm at the race site.

“If you drive to the Forest Hill Caltex garage, there will be a marshal stationed and boards directing people to the race site.”

Mlamba confirmed that top runners in the Bay would be taking part in the race.

“Melikhaya Frans of Ikhamva Athletics will be racing on Saturday.

“I’ve seen his name in the entries and some of his teammates — male and female — have also entered the race.

“Former Two Oceans silver medallist Desmond Zibi will also be competing on Saturday,” she said.

Club president Selby Thabethe said the club was excited about hosting its first event.

“I am happy with the upcoming event because we are starting from scratch, but my experience as the former president of [Eastern Province Athletics] plays a major part, because we want this club to look professional, to be organised and to be seen.

“This is the first race that we will be hosting as a club and we are assisted by PE AC, which is my former club.”

Thabethe said Eastern Province Athletics had given the event league status.