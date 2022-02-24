Title contender 'Smash' Hadebe looks to land a blow against child abuse

Simangele Hadebe fights for the vacant African Boxing Union (ABU) female flyweight title in Johannesburg on Thursday night, but she’s looking to also land a major blow against abuse of children and women.

“Smash” Hadebe, a victim of sexual abuse from the age of seven to nine, will wear a top adorned with a Stop Child Abuse logo and on her shorts will carry the Childline telephone number.

“Women and children go through this worldwide,” said 28-year-old Hadebe, who takes on Halima Vunjabei of Tanzania in a 10-rounder on the ESPN card that also features SA junior-lightweight champion Phila Mpontshane defending his SA junior-lightweight title against Sibusiso Zingange.

Speaking after weighing in at the fight venue north of Johannesburg, Hadebe recounted how boxing had aided her in overcoming the anguish of the abuse, having kept it to herself for more than a decade.”

She was inspired to put on gloves after watching Clint Eastwood’s Oscar-winning Million Dollar Baby at the age of 21. Hadebe, a runner who was struggling with an injury, watched the movie on a Saturday, scouted for boxing gyms on the Sunday, visited one on the Monday and the Tuesday she started training.

“Boxing helped me to get through the pain. I couldn’t talk to anyone. Boxing helped get the anger out, the hurt and the pain.”