What to expect competing in the Surfers Challenge

Novices would be well-advised to recce parts of the 17.5km Surfers route prior to race day on Saturday.

The shorter race from the Gonubie Hotel is mostly straight forward while the 5km is a simple out and back, all on the beach.

But the Big Daddy (17.5km) is not called a challenge for nothing and just getting to the start on time takes savvy and planning.

The atmosphere at the start, just above the mouth of the Kwelera River, is always festive aided and abetted by the nerves of the hundreds, in some instances thousands, of participants who look over the bay where the paddlers make ready for their own start in the direction of Nahoon Beach.

When the gun is finally fired to start the race there tends to be much bodily contact as runners negotiate the best possible route and a fast getaway from along the narrow gravel road.

Invariably like many of the region’s roads it takes great concentration to keep one’s feet safely on terra firma one step at a time.

There are then three options to choose from when propelling a runner in the direction of the finish.

The first is a gravel path to the left, which takes runners across to a rocky area, not great for those who lack balance.

The second stays longer on the gravel road before a slight leftward run down towards the sea, again negotiating some uneven terrain, though much better than the first and the third, if runners have the patience to wait for it is a much better straight run onto the beach.

That is not to say it is plain-sailing from there on.

With all the rain and rivers coming down in flood there is much debris along the coast.

Then there is Sunrise-on-Sea followed by Rainbow Valley with its rocky terrain in part, coming out eventually on the eastern banks of the Gonubie River, the widest of the two broad river mouths to be crossed.

The river mouth is expected to be wide and deep in places, but there will, as always, be lifeguards on duty to assist with the crossing.

A run across the beach, out the car park and up an 800m hill will finally deliver runners to the Gonubie Hotel, where jovial crowds tend to meet and cheer loudly.

The suburb, hamlet, village whatever you will call it is the closest runners will get to experiencing Comrades Marathon type greetings as they run past the hordes of residents who line the road.

It is a four kilometre run on tar to the gravel, bushy path down to Eastward Ho. A lovely area to run in small groups becomes more difficult to negotiate under normal Surfers conditions.

Again, at the foot of the hill there are two choices to cross the small running stream. The left is probably the safer one, the right mavericks who enjoy taking a chance.

Approximately 800m of soft and cambered under footing follows, but then it firms up and the run across Bonza Bay/Quenera Lagoon is delightful as the run to the Nahoon River crossing, which may well present a more difficult challenge than has been the case for a few years.

The one thing that could affect the runners’ times, however, is the shorter 10.2km runners having gone before and mashed up the sand for all who follow.

