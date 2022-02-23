Lake Farm Centre to host 27th annual run and ride race

The 27th edition of the annual Hybrid Lake Farm Centre Charity Run and Ride race will take place on the weekend of March 12 and 13 at the centre in Kragga Kamma.



The Lake Farm Centre has decided to host the hybrid fundraiser in 2022 which is a safe blend of virtual and physical events for a donation of R100 a person...