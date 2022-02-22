Team Reach for Rainbows show power in unity

Amir Chetty

Sports reporter



Herald Cycle Tour champion Maroesjka Matthee believes the work put in by her fellow Team Reach For Rainbows cyclists was the catalyst for her to claim a second title in the 106km event on Sunday.



The event, hosted by The Herald and supported by the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality, saw 1,226 entrants take to the stunning course across both the 106km classic and 55km pursuit events...