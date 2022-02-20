Butler, Mathee conquer wind to claim Herald Cycle Tour titles

Premium Amir Chetty

Sports reporter



Team Aluwani cyclist Reynard Butler held his nerve as he sprinted across the line to claim the 2022 Herald Cycle Tour road race at Pollok Beach on Sunday morning.



The event saw the 32-year-old professional cross the line in a time of two hrs, 41 mins and 50 secs to claim his best result at the popular road cycling event...