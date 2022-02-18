Top cyclists to do battle in Herald Cycle Tour road race

Clint Hendricks and Anriette Schoeman among former winners aiming for the podium

Premium Amir Chetty

Sports reporter



Road cyclists from across SA will descend on Gqeberha’s stunning coastline for the 36th edition of the Herald Cycle Tour road race on Sunday.



After missing the 2021 event due to the Covid-19 pandemic, some of the country’s top riders will be looking to put their best foot forward in an attempt to claim top honours in the race that gets under way at 6am...