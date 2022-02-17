On your mark, get set! It’s all systems go for 98th River Mile sporting weekend
Enter before February 21 to get a free collector’s T-shirt at the end of your race
The Sundays River will come alive on February 26 and 27, when the historical Nelson Mandela Bay aQuellé River Mile returns to celebrate it’s 98th anniversary.
As events slowly get back to normal, the River Mile — popularly known for its open-water swimming action and family-friendly set-up — is excited to bring a fun, safe weekend to all.
Participants that register for the Men’s or Ladies’ Mile events before Monday, February 21 will qualify for the collector’s item T-shirt on offer. There’s also a R7,500 cash prize for the sports club with the most entries across the entire weekend.
Saturday, February 26
Festivities will kick off with the family 5km fun run/walk at 9am on Saturday, followed by the Colchester Sports Day, which will be hosted by the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality.
Close to 100 children from local schools will participate in the sports day as part of the “Leaving a Legacy” project of the River Mile and Zsports Events SA. The Kinkelbos, Colchester and Coega primary schools will compete in netball, soccer and athletics events throughout the morning.
Participants will return to the river in the Saturday afternoon programme for the Wetsuit and Disabled Mile, starting at 2pm, and the Family Half-Mile soon after.
River Mile attendees will also have the opportunity to enjoy some live music from 3pm, courtesy of eclectic pop-rock band Shard.
Sunday, February 27
Sunday morning’s activities will begin with the popular swim across the Sundays River for the youngsters at 11am, where children who aren’t swimming the featured Mile events get to compete for age groups 6 and under; 8 and under; 10 and under; and 12 and under.
The children will also enjoy a trip across the river to their start point aboard the Sundays River Ferry.
Rest assured, all swimmers will be under the watchful eye of the Bluewater Bay Surf Lifesaving Club lifeguards and Relay EMS. One parent is permitted to assist their child, if necessary, in this 30 metre, fun swim across the river.
The historic Mile adult events will take place after lunch on Sunday and this year, it is the men’s turn to go first.
While the first swim took place in 1924, the Men’s Mile participants will jump into the incoming tide on Sunday at 1.30pm, an event which hopes to attract more than 300 swimmers.
It’s always difficult to predict winners in this fast, tide-assisted swim, as last year’s heat was won by Grey High School scholar Cameron Casali, who is not a regular open-water swimmer.
The likes of Kyle White, the Nelson Mandela Bay Aquatics (NMBA) 10km and 5km champion and Mile runner-up last year, and Connor Barnardo, the NMBA 3km champion and fourth in River Mile last year, are both in great condition for this year’s competition.
The swimmer to keep an eye out for this year will be the young Conor Moynihan from the Bay Eagle Swim Club, who is starting to achieve some great results in open-water swimming this season.
For the first time in the history of the River Mile, the Ladies’ Mile will enjoy the feature slot at the end of the day when they take to the water at 2.30pm for the stronger incoming tide.
Similarly to the Men’s Mile, the prediction of potential winners is always difficult given the race conditions and that for a few of the top provincial swimmers, the River Mile is their only open-water swim of the year.
The woman who stands out this season for open-water swimming is Kaitlynne Horne, who achieved fifth place in the Ladies’ Mile in 2020 and who’s on top form right now, having just won the NMBA 5km & 3km Champs.
She will have some tough competition from the likes of Caitlin Rademakers, Kaeli-Peace Armour, Jessica Clarke and Kerri-Lee Barnard, who have all had great swims this year.
With the cash incentive of the most entries per club, Infinity Swim Club has the most entries (20), followed by PEA (15) and BEST (14), at the time of writing. But this is not set in stone, it could change in the final week.
Sunday’s entertainment will be live music from local soft-rock band Beddlam.
Weekend rules
Spectator access into the secure Cannonville slipway area will be R30 a person before 2pm and R50 thereafter on both days; participants and children under 10 are free.
There won’t be a beer garden this year, but a selection of delectable food from vendors will ensure you are well taken care of.
Strictly no animals are permitted and no braais are allowed over the weekend.
The slipway is closed for public launching from 6pm on Friday until 6pm on Sunday, with alternate launch facilities available at the caravan park.
Under Covid-19 regulations, all people attending the event will be required to register using their mobile device with the free app — FinishTime Passport.
On the weekend, update the passport to include your personal details and answer the relevant Covid questions, then present the QR code at the registration desk on arrival.
For further information on the event, or to register for one or more of the events on offer, please visit www.rivermile.co.za