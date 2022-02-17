On your mark, get set! It’s all systems go for 98th River Mile sporting weekend

The Sundays River will come alive on February 26 and 27, when the historical Nelson Mandela Bay aQuellé River Mile returns to celebrate it’s 98th anniversary.

As events slowly get back to normal, the River Mile — popularly known for its open-water swimming action and family-friendly set-up — is excited to bring a fun, safe weekend to all.

Participants that register for the Men’s or Ladies’ Mile events before Monday, February 21 will qualify for the collector’s item T-shirt on offer. There’s also a R7,500 cash prize for the sports club with the most entries across the entire weekend.

Saturday, February 26

Festivities will kick off with the family 5km fun run/walk at 9am on Saturday, followed by the Colchester Sports Day, which will be hosted by the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality.

Close to 100 children from local schools will participate in the sports day as part of the “Leaving a Legacy” project of the River Mile and Zsports Events SA. The Kinkelbos, Colchester and Coega primary schools will compete in netball, soccer and athletics events throughout the morning.

Participants will return to the river in the Saturday afternoon programme for the Wetsuit and Disabled Mile, starting at 2pm, and the Family Half-Mile soon after.

River Mile attendees will also have the opportunity to enjoy some live music from 3pm, courtesy of eclectic pop-rock band Shard.

Sunday, February 27

Sunday morning’s activities will begin with the popular swim across the Sundays River for the youngsters at 11am, where children who aren’t swimming the featured Mile events get to compete for age groups 6 and under; 8 and under; 10 and under; and 12 and under.

The children will also enjoy a trip across the river to their start point aboard the Sundays River Ferry.

Rest assured, all swimmers will be under the watchful eye of the Bluewater Bay Surf Lifesaving Club lifeguards and Relay EMS. One parent is permitted to assist their child, if necessary, in this 30 metre, fun swim across the river.

The historic Mile adult events will take place after lunch on Sunday and this year, it is the men’s turn to go first.

While the first swim took place in 1924, the Men’s Mile participants will jump into the incoming tide on Sunday at 1.30pm, an event which hopes to attract more than 300 swimmers.