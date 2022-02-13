Joubert, De Villiers claim Herald Cycle Tour mountain bike titles
King and Queen of the Mountain leave rivals eating Addo dust
Professional mountain biker Marco Joubert says his preparations for the Absa Cape Epic are well on track after he claimed the 2022 Herald Cycle Tour mountain bike title in Addo on Sunday morning.
Joubert, who finished third in the 2020 event, finished in 3 hours, one minute and 39 seconds, more than 20 minutes ahead of Rogan Smart (3:20.48), with Matthew Leppan (3:24.29) claiming the final podium spot. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.