Joubert, De Villiers claim Herald Cycle Tour mountain bike titles

King and Queen of the Mountain leave rivals eating Addo dust

Professional mountain biker Marco Joubert says his preparations for the Absa Cape Epic are well on track after he claimed the 2022 Herald Cycle Tour mountain bike title in Addo on Sunday morning.



Joubert, who finished third in the 2020 event, finished in 3 hours, one minute and 39 seconds, more than 20 minutes ahead of Rogan Smart (3:20.48), with Matthew Leppan (3:24.29) claiming the final podium spot. ..