Bay’s Kyle de Beer crowned SA champ

Gqeberha’s Kyle de Beer survived a late fightback from Scotland’s Rory Franssen, Marine Legentil continued her giant-slaying ways and Liezl Smit edged her daughter Anika for the Flight title as GolfRSA celebrated three new SA Amateur champions at Royal Johannesburg & Kensington Golf Club.

De Beer, a member of the GolfRSA national squad since 2019, never trailed in his 36-hole final against Franssen and got off to a flying start to be 6-up by the 13th hole, before turning after 18 with a 5-up lead.

Though the damage was probably already done, the Scot fought back hard and reduced the deficit to just two, with five holes to play.

A costly bogey on the 33rd hole swung the momentum back in favour of the home player and De Beer was able to hold on for a 4 and 2 win.

“At the moment I’m really excited and happy, but I doubt that the significance of this moment has really sunk in for me,” the 23-year-old Ernie Els and Fancourt Foundation member said.

“Even when I went 6-up I knew I couldn’t let my guard down because Rory is a classy player and that he wouldn’t let me enjoy the moment.

“We expected and planned for a fightback and Rory started playing some incredible golf in the last 18, which made it much easier to focus on the task at hand.

“I must pay tribute to my caddie, Tyler Watts, who was real trooper this week.

“He helped keep me calm, and in the moment and he kept reminding me to play the golf course and not the man.”

In the women’s championship, unheralded Legantil from Country Club Johannesburg was a surprise winner of the SA Amateur after defeating best friend Kyra van Kan 5 & 3 in their 36-hole final, also on the East Course.

The diminutive 18-year-old knocked out GolfRSA No 3 Gabbi Venter 7 and 6 in the quarterfinals, and advanced to the finals when she edged newly crowned SA Women’s Stroke Play champion Kiera Floyd, ranked 2nd in the country.

“I didn’t mind being the underdog,” the Country Club Johannesburg golfer, ranked 11th in SA, said.

“I just played my game, and I knew I could shoot low and make birdies.

“It’s clichéd but I took it hole by hole.”

For the first time in the history of this prestigious championship, the flight title fight came down to a mother and daughter, with former SA Women’s Mid-Amateur champion Liezl Smit facing 17-year-old Anika in the 18-hole decider.

The 2017 SA Women’s Mid-Amateur champion secured the family bragging rights in the tightly contested clash when she edged Anika 3 and 2 to lift the title.

