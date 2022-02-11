All systems go as Herald Cycle Tour returns to Addo
Mountain bikers itching to get their pedals spinning at Addo again after Covid-enforced layoff
All roads will lead to Addo when mountain biking enthusiasts gear up for the return of the Herald Cycle Tour Mountain Bike Race from the Addo Polo Club at 6am on Sunday.
After its postponement due to the Covid-19 pandemic in 2021, the race returns to the beautiful mountains of the Addo region as SA’s top athletes tackle the gruelling 80km Extreme race...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.