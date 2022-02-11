All systems go as Herald Cycle Tour returns to Addo

Mountain bikers itching to get their pedals spinning at Addo again after Covid-enforced layoff

Premium Amir Chetty

Sports reporter



All roads will lead to Addo when mountain biking enthusiasts gear up for the return of the Herald Cycle Tour Mountain Bike Race from the Addo Polo Club at 6am on Sunday.



After its postponement due to the Covid-19 pandemic in 2021, the race returns to the beautiful mountains of the Addo region as SA’s top athletes tackle the gruelling 80km Extreme race...