East London powers up for Buffalo Regatta

The RMB Buffalo Regatta has grown from a Saturday morning event consisting of a dozen races to three 12-hour days, making it the biggest rowing event in SA.

The regatta, which starts on Thursday, has almost 1,000 competitors who will contest more than 200 events, attracting a flood of spectators to the metro.

The regatta began in 1881, taking place every year since then except during World War 1 and 2 — and 2021, when the event was cancelled because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 2022 event will be the 134th time it is held on East London’s Buffalo River.

Many school and university teams will be eager to get back into racing on the same water as the RMB SA squad.

The regatta events include the Selborne Schools Sprint, which is held over 500m.

It generates enormous excitement in fiercely competitive events, where spectators can enjoy schools rowing at its best.

Selborne will be hosting its 62nd sprint regatta but this year is special because the school is celebrating its centenary in rowing during its 150th Jubilee year.

The Selborne rowers have been hard at training for the momentous occasion and are excited about the prospect of a podium finish.

“We remind all participants that sportsmanship, team spirit and teamwork are the foundation of a strong sportsman and team,” Selborne head Andrew Dewar said.

A key imperative of the East London Boating Association is to grow the sport and discipline of rowing by raising awareness and helping schools and other institutions start their own rowing clubs.

The aim is to increase the number of participants as well as ensure transformation of the sport.

East London rowing club Leander are fielding 12 members of their youth development team ranging in ages from 16 to 21 in this year’s regatta.

These passionate rowers all live in Duncan Village and their commitment is nothing short of inspiring, considering the many obstacles they have to overcome just to show up and train together.

They often have to walk from Duncan Village to the Buffalo River, where they train three times a week on the water, with the other days spent doing land-based fitness training under the guidance of Stephen Hartwanger and Des Beard of the Leander Rowing Club.

Leander will be back to defend their title in the Senior B Men’s coxed 8, having won the event at the 2020 Buffalo Regatta.

“The Leander Rowing Club members sponsored our youth development teams so that they could attend the 2020 SA Senior Rowing Champs in Pretoria.

“Most of the team had never left the Eastern Cape before — this sport and its comradeship is something special,” Leander Rowing Club secretary Graeme Mountfort said.

RMB chief marketing officer Alison Badenhorst said: “As a committed supporter of rowing in SA, RMB invests a great deal in the sport and development of athletes, including equipment, facilities and coaching.

“We trust that the new regatta control tower will benefit the rowing community.” — DDC