Sport

Runified ultra-marathon returns big and better

Top SA and international athletes to line up on March 6 in Gqeberha

Premium
Vuyokazi Nkanjeni
Soccer reporter
09 February 2022

Making its second appearance in Nelson Mandela Bay, the Nedbank Runified Breaking Barriers 50km ultra-marathon has not only grown in strength by attracting international athletes, but SA athletes who finish in the top five will also be awarded for their performances.

The race takes place on March 6 in Summerstrand...

