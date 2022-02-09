Joshua's promoter says rematch with Usyk set for May

Anthony Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn said the British boxer's rematch against heavyweight rival Oleksandr Usyk is set to take place in May.

Joshua lost his WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO belts to Ukraine's Usyk on a unanimous points decision in front of a sell-out crowd at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in September 2021.

British media reported that Tyson Fury had offered Joshua a fee to step aside from his contractually obligated rematch with Usyk to allow the Ukrainian to face Fury for the undisputed heavyweight title bout. But those talks collapsed.

“It's clear AJ will be fighting Usyk, which is his preferred choice,” Hearn told BBC Radio 5 Live's Boxing podcast on Tuesday.

“May is when you'll see that fight.

“There's the UK, America, the Middle East — we've had offers all around the world for that fight. I'd like to do it in the UK and we'll see.” — Reuters